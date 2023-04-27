Politics

Karnataka: Congress files FIR against Amit Shah over riots remark

Apr 27, 2023

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala﻿, DK Shivakumar, and Dr. G Parameshwara filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday, reported the Indian Express. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader attacked the opposition at a public rally on Tuesday, saying the poll-bound state will be "afflicted with communal riots" if Congress is elected to power.

Shah spreading hatred, making false statements: Congress

In its complaint, Congress said that Shah is allegedly "spreading enmity and hatred, knowingly making false statements and attempting to malign the opposition." Speaking to reporters, Surjewala said, "Shah also claimed that Congress has promised to remove the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). Both the claims are tantamount to spreading hatred, disrupting communal harmony, and attributing false motives to Congress."

Vote for BJP for political stability in Karnataka: Shah

In his remarks on Tuesday, Shah said, "If the Congress is voted even by mistake, then it will lead to all-time high corruption, appeasement, and all-time high dynastic politics, and the entire state will suffer from riots." He added that the citizens should vote for the BJP for "political stability" in Karnataka. To note, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10.