Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil Antony, joins BJP

Antony resigned from Congress in January this year

Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Defense Minister AK Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, reported NDTV. Notably, Antony resigned from the Congress in January this year after his tweet criticizing the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and PM Narendra Modi sparked a row in the party.

Antony joined BJP in presence of several party leaders

Reportedly, BJP leaders Piyush Goyal, V Muraleedharan, and the party's Kerala unit chief, K Surendran, welcomed Antony to their party in a formal event. In a tweet after his resignation, the former Congress leader said he received "intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech." "Sadly, we don't have much common ground," he wrote in his resignation.

