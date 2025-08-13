Lakshmi Manchu questioned in illegal betting app case after Vijay
Actor and producer Lakshmi Manchu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday over her alleged involvement with illegal betting apps. The agency is investigating a money laundering case linked to these platforms. During the interrogation, officials inquired about the payments and commissions she received for promoting such apps.
Manchu isn't the only celebrity being investigated; actors Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Rana Daggubati have also been summoned. Raj acknowledged promoting a betting app in 2016 but declined payment and revealed that he had later distanced himself on moral grounds. Deverakonda clarified he endorsed a legal gaming app, not a betting platform, and also refused payment for ethical reasons. Daggubati was also quizzed about his earnings from endorsing a betting brand.
The ED's probe covers 29 individuals, including actors and social media influencers, suspected of promoting illegal betting apps online. The agency is examining financial transactions and digital footprints related to these endorsements to determine the operation's scope. Meanwhile, earlier, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned by the ED about his alleged promotion of the 1xBet betting app. Raina stated he refused payment on ethical grounds and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.