Duleep Trophy, East Zone: Mukhtar Hussain replaces Akash Deep
What's the story
Indian pacer Akash Deep, who shot to fame in the recently-concluded England Test series, has been ruled out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy. PTI journalist Kushan Sarkar confirmed the same on his X handle. The announcement added that Assam's medium pacer Mukhtar Hussain will be replacing Akash in the East Zone team. However, it is still unclear if Deep was rested on medical advice or due to other reasons.
Recent form
Deep's absence will be felt
Akash Deep was expected to lead the East Zone pace attack with Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, and Suraj Jaiswal. His recent red-ball performances have been phenomenal, including a 10-wicket match haul in India's historic victory at Birmingham and a resilient half-century as a nightwatchman during the Oval Test. However, the 28-year-old will miss out on the impending red-ball tournament. His replacement, Mukhtar Hussain has featured in 40 First-Class matches. The medium-pacer owns 132 wickets at 28.25.
Team
Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will lead East Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Squad: Ishan Kishan (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Shami. Standbys: Mukhtar Hussain, Aasirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, and Rahul Singh.
Season
East Zone squad for Duleep Trophy
India's forthcoming domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. East Zone will take on North Zone in the opener, the first quarter-final, on August 28. Meanwhile, Central Zone and North East Zone will clash in Quarter-final 2. South Zone and West Zone are already into the semi-finals.