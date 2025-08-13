Akash Deep was expected to lead a star-studded East Zone pace attack

Duleep Trophy, East Zone: Mukhtar Hussain replaces Akash Deep

By Parth Dhall 12:51 pm Aug 13, 202512:51 pm

What's the story

Indian pacer Akash Deep, who shot to fame in the recently-concluded England Test series, has been ruled out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy. PTI journalist Kushan Sarkar confirmed the same on his X handle. The announcement added that Assam's medium pacer Mukhtar Hussain will be replacing Akash in the East Zone team. However, it is still unclear if Deep was rested on medical advice or due to other reasons.