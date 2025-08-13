Supreme Court cancels bail of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar

The Supreme Court has canceled the bail of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. The court directed him to surrender within a week. The decision was taken by a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra, which heard an appeal filed by Ashok Dhankad, father of the victim Sagar.

Bail history Delhi High Court granted bail to Kumar in March 2023 Earlier, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Kumar in March 2023. The court had noted that only 30 out of 186 prosecution witnesses had been examined in the three years since the trial began. However, Dhankad challenged this decision in the Supreme Court, alleging witness intimidation and citing an incident where Kumar allegedly threatened a key witness during his interim release.

Case background Kumar was arrested in May 2021 Kumar was arrested in May 2021 for his alleged role in the murder of Sagar at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium. The incident took place on May 4, 2021, when Kumar and others allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar in the parking lot of the stadium. Dhankar succumbed to injuries from the attack. His post-mortem report revealed he died due to cerebral damage from blunt force trauma.