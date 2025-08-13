Duleep Trophy: Who owns the highest individual score?

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters take center stage. Have a look at the batters with highest individual scores in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 Raman Lamba: 320 vs West Zone, Bhilai, 1987/88 final The late Raman Lamba tops this elite list. He is one of only two triple-centurions in the Duleep Trophy. Lamba, who died after a tragic on-field incident, slammed a record 320 (471) for North Zone against West Zone in the 1987 final. The Madan Lal-led North Zone won after scoring 868 in the first innings. WZ tallied 444 and 284/6 in the match.

#2 Gagan Khoda: 300* vs South Zone, Panaji, 2000/01 Former batter Gagan Khoda remains the only other triple-centurion in Duleep Trophy history. He hammered an unbeaten 300 for Central Zone against South Zone in Panaji in February 2001. Central Zone, who racked up 550/7d, later won by an innings and 14 runs. South Zone were bowled out for 141 and 395 in the two innings.