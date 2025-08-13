Duleep Trophy: Highest individual scores for East Zone

India's impending domestic season will mark the return of Duleep Trophy in its traditional inter-zonal format. The iconic red-ball tournament will begin on August 28, with Bengaluru hosting the matches. Duleep Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament, has seen quite a few batters shine forth. Have a look at the batters with highest individual scores for East Zone in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 Arun Lal: 287 vs West Zone, 1986/87, Pune Former Indian batter Arun Lal remains the only player with two double-centuries for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Leading the side, Lal scored 287 off 490 balls against West Zone in the 1986/87 semi-final in Pune. His knock powered East Zone to 561 in the first innings. However, West Zone won the match with a first-innings lead (567/7).

#2 Arun Lal: 214 vs Central Zone, 1986/87, Pune In the previous match, Lal became East Zone's first-ever double-centurion. He scored a fine 214 against Central Zone on the same ground (Pune). As a result, East Zone racked up 528 in the first innings. Central Zone were bowled out for 330 thereafter. The Arun Lal-led East Zone, who scored 226/2 in the second innings, won with a massive lead.