MP: Condoms, birth control pills in government's unexpected 'wedding kit'

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 30, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

A total of 296 couples tied the knot at the mass wedding event

Condoms and birth control pills were unexpectedly discovered inside make-up boxes given to brides at a mass wedding event in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, reported NDTV. Notably, the event was organized under CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojana, a scheme for economically weaker women. A total of 296 couples tied the knot at the venue.

Health department might have distributed contraceptives: Official

Bhursingh Rawat, a senior district official, said it was possible that Madhya Pradesh's Health Department distributed the contraceptives as part of its awareness program related to family planning. "We are not responsible for distributing the condoms and the contraceptive pills," he said, adding that the distribution of the make-up boxes fell under the health department's jurisdiction.

Scheme came under fire last month

Rawat further said that under the scheme, Rs. 49,000 is directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account. "We are responsible for providing food, water, and a tent, which amounts to Rs. 6,000," he said. Launched in 2006, the scheme came under fire last month after some brides were made to take pregnancy tests at a mass wedding event in the Dindori district.