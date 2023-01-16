India

Madhya Pradesh: Pet dog owners to be taxed in Sagar

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Chanshimla Varah Jan 16, 2023, 03:49 pm 2 min read

The new law would require all pet dogs to be vaccinated and registered with the Sagar Municipal Corporation

In a first for the state, dog owners in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, are likely to be taxed for "security and cleanliness" reasons. Over 40 councilors of the city unanimously arrived at the decision, which is likely to come into effect by April once Sagar Municipal Corporation frames a law. According to it, pet dogs need to be vaccinated and registered with the municipal corporation.

Why does this story matter?

This new initiative comes after several dog bite cases from across the country made headlines.

Besides, the litter left behind by pet dogs has also been a cause for concern, as the responsibility to clean up after them falls on the municipal sanitation workers.

Sagar Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla backed the move, claiming the city is also witnessing a "rising stray dog menace."

Municipal officials defend decision, term it necessary for safety, cleanliness

Sagar Municipal Corporation Chairman Vrindavan Ahirwar said a law would be framed after consultation with legal experts. He added that the tax wasn't crucial for the civic body but necessary to ensure the safety of residents and cleanliness. Notably, Delhi, Prayagraj, and several other cities also impose pet taxes, but Sagar would be the first to implement a tax on pet dogs alone.

Citizens blamed civic body for not following anti-birth control protocols

Ridiculous. Why not even tax the air we breathe ? First u don’t follow the ABC protocol and then u go about making silly rules on indie dogs.... wah bhai wah — Simran Bhatia (@SimranBhatia0) January 14, 2023

Provide space for pets in lieu of tax, say residents

Pet owners in Sagar, however, feel the decision is unjustified. A city resident, Lavesh Chowdhary, told NDTV that in lieu of the municipal corporation taxing them, pet owners should be provided with a space to relieve their dogs. Another resident, Vinod Sen, called the decision "ridiculous," saying the civil body should be concerned about stray dogs as pet owners already get their dogs vaccinated.

Dog attacks on the rise in India

The new move was announced against the backdrop of rising dog attacks in India. In July last year, an 83-year-old retired Lucknow teacher was mauled to death by her son's pet pit bull. The dog reportedly bit her stomach and face, killing her. The same month, a Paras Tierea resident in Noida was attacked by five dogs while she was on a walk.