IAF's Sukhoi Su-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 28, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

Indian Air Force's Su-30 and Mirage had crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday

Two fighter jets of the Indian Air Force crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, ANI reported citing defense sources. The crashed aircraft included a Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000, said the news agency. A search and rescue operation has been launched in the area. Two of the three pilots of these fighter jets are said to be safe, reported The Times of India.

The aircraft took off from Maharajpur airbase in Gwalior

NEWS: A Sukhoi-30 MKI and a Mirage 2000 of the Indian Air Force have crashed near #Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

The aircraft had taken off from Maharajpur air base in Gwalior, for a training exercise.



Search and rescue operations have been launched and further details awaited — Delhi Defence Review (@delhidefence) January 28, 2023