Telangana: How ChatGPT was used to cheat in government exams

Accused hoped to make Rs. 10 crore from 35 candidates

Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams cheated using the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT in what could be the first instance of its kind in the country, according to reports. The TSPSC has been probing a paper leak case that might be one of the biggest cheating scams in India. Here's how the alleged scam played out.

Government engineer allegedly planned scam

As per The Times of India, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Telangana found that one of the accused, 35-year-old Poola Ramesh, used ChatGPT to get answers after he accessed the question papers for the assistant executive engineer (AEE) and divisional accounts officer (DAO) exams. He is a divisional engineer with the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) in the Peddapalli district.

Candidates inserted Bluetooth earpieces in ear canal

The SIT investigation revealed that Ramesh devised an elaborate plan to feed answers to seven candidates during the January 22 and February 26 exams. All seven candidates reportedly inserted Bluetooth micro earpieces in their ear canals. A principal at the exam center is believed to have sent pictures of question papers to Ramesh 10 minutes after the exams started.

Each candidate agreed to pay Rs. 40 lakh

Ramesh and his four colleagues, who were seated in a different location, used ChatGPT to obtain the correct answers in real-time. Each aspirant apparently agreed to pay Rs. 40 lakh for helping them pass. He also received a leaked paper for the assistant engineer (civil) exam on March 5 but didn't use ChatGPT as he got it well in advance from a relative.

Accused pocketed Rs. 1.1 crore from aspirants

The police said Ramesh sold the leaked question papers to more than 30 candidates, each paying an exorbitant sum ranging from Rs. 25-30 lakh, according to reports. He hoped to make Rs. 10 crore from 35 candidates and had already pocketed an amount of approximately Rs. 1.1 crore. Reports said Ramesh would probably be arrested on Tuesday.