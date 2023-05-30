India

Delhi: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at UP Bhavan, officials suspended

Delhi: Woman allegedly sexually assaulted at UP Bhavan, officials suspended

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 30, 2023, 03:32 pm 1 min read

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday

The Delhi Police has filed a case against a political leader who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan, the state guest house in New Delhi, reported NDTV. Reports said the room, where the alleged incident occurred, has been sealed and several officials have been suspended. Reportedly, the accused is Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, the national president of the Maharana Pratap Sena.

Parmar allegedly tricked woman to enter room

Sources told NDTV that Parmar entered the UP Bhavan with the woman at around 12:15pm and left at 1:50pm on Friday. The woman later filed a police complaint against Parmar, alleging that he told her there were two ministers inside the room who could help her build a career. However, there was nobody in the room, and Parmar allegedly assaulted her.

Officials suspended for allotting Parmar room

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a departmental inquiry. Three officials posted at the UP Bhavan have also been suspended for allotting Parmar a room even though he was not eligible for it. Reportedly, Parmar claimed that he was booking the room for a government officer and wanted to see it beforehand.