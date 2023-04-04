India

Delhi Police arrest most-wanted gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico

Apr 04, 2023

Deepak Boxer is one of the most wanted gangsters in Delhi-NCR

A team of Delhi Police on Monday arrested gangster Deepak Boxer in Mexico with the help of the United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), reported ANI. Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in Delhi-NCR, will be brought to India in a day or two, the police informed. He fled the country on a fake passport in December last year or January.

Boxer came to limelight in 2016

According to reports, the 27-year-old criminal fled India with the help of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who wanted him to handle operations from abroad. Boxer, head of the Gogi gang, came to the limelight in 2016 after he freed former kingpin Jitender Mann "Gogi" from police custody in Haryana. Last year, he also claimed responsibility for the murder of builder-hotelier Amit Gupta through Instagram.