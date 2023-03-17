Technology

What is ISRO's "Young Scientist" program and how to apply

Mar 17, 2023

Registration for the program will commence on March 20

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organizing a special initiative for school children called the "Young Scientist" program. Students studying in India in Class 9 as on January 01, 2023, are eligible to apply for the program, which will be held at seven centers of ISRO. Registration will be done online and it will commence on March 20.

What is the Young Scientist program about?

Also called YUVIKA (Yuva Vigyani Karyakram), the Young Scientist program is designed to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science, and space applications to young students. ISRO says it has chalked out this program to "catch them young." The program is also expected to encourage more students to pursue research or a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

What is the duration of the program?

The last date to register for the program is April 3, 2023. The first selection list will be released on April 10, and the second list (based on vacancy or non-confirmation of spots in the first selection list) will be released on April 20. The program will commence on May 15 and will continue till May 26 this year.

Where will the program be held?

ISRO will conduct the program at these seven centers: North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC) in Shillong. Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Dehradun. National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in Hyderabad. Satish Dhavan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. U. R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)in Bengaluru; and Space Applications Centre (SAC)in Ahmedabad.

How to register for the program?

Based on the process followed in the previous years, here's how one can register. Once registration commences on March 20, you will be able to register at the official website. Students will have to submit the online application form and download the submitted copy of the application. The signed copies of all the required documents will have to be uploaded before the last date.

When should students report for the program?

"The course material, lodging and boarding, etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO," as per the official notice. The selected participants will have to report to the respective ISRO centers on May 14, 2023, or as intimated by ISRO through the registered email of the pupil. Students will be selected based on eligibility criteria, which can be verified here.