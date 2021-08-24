ISRO seeks proposals for analysis, utilization of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data

The Indian Space Research Organization has come out with an "Announcement of Opportunity" (AO) seeking proposals toward scientific analysis and utilization of data from all experiments of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter

The Indian Space Research Organization has come out with an "Announcement of Opportunity" (AO) seeking proposals toward scientific analysis and utilization of data from all experiments of Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-1 data had been extensively used by Indian researchers to understand lunar morphology, surface age determination, and composition of the lunar surface, studies on the possible presence of magmatic and exogenic water.

Details

Studies have provided thoughtful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes: ISRO

"These studies have provided enhanced thoughtful views regarding lunar evolutionary processes," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said. "Such studies from Chandrayaan-1 have considerably expanded the Indian lunar science community. To further strengthen the Indian research community for lunar science studies, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data are made available to the public and scientific proposals are solicited for scientific analysis," it added.

Information

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter currently carrying eight experiments for studies

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is currently in a 100km x 100km circular polar orbit around the Moon and carries eight experiments for studies ranging from surface geology and composition to exospheric measurements that would continue to build upon the understanding from previous lunar missions.

Payloads data

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data was released in December 2020

On December 24, 2020, Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads data was released to the public for scientific analysis. Subsequently, in July 2021 next sets of data were released from payloads. A few science results by payload science teams are already published in international peer-reviewed journals. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads are generating high-quality data, which are made available in the public domain for scientific analysis.

Announcement of Opportunity

AO is open to all researchers from recognized academic institutes

"More data sets will be added to this as acquired by various payloads," ISRO said. "To enhance the science outcome from the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads, ISRO seeks scientific proposals from the national scientific community through this AO," ISRO said. "The AO is open to all researchers from recognized academic institutions, universities, colleges, planetaria, and government organizations of India," it added.