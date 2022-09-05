Career

5 best GATE CS preparation resources that are free

Written by Ramit Sharan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Sep 05, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, is taken for admission to postgraduate or doctoral degrees in top institutions. The national-level exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, and seven Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). The GATE CS is a subject paper for computer science and information technology. Here are some free resources to prepare for the GATE CS paper.

#1 GATE Overflow

GATE Overflow is a platform dedicated to GATE CS preparation. You can find subject-wise resources, educational videos, books, syllabus details, mock tests, and a lot more. It has a sister website called GATE CSE, which also has information and resources related to the exam. The GATE Overflow website contains previous GATE questions from the 1990s, with numerous questions getting added daily.

#2 Made Easy

Made Easy is a pioneer institute for the preparation of various entrance exams like GATE, ESE, and SSC, among others. It has course modules, preparation strategies, detailed solutions, and complete performance reports. The options for test series and other educational content is available too. Made Easy offers a mobile app for exam preparation as well.

#3 Testbook

Testbook provides a large repository of preparation material for major competitive exams of all types. These are available on its website and app, too. Notably, its GATE CS test series comprise full-length, subject-wise and topic-wise tests, and solved papers from the previous years. It also offers hundreds of mock tests, quizzes, and practice sets that cover thousands of questions and several important topics.

#4 EduRev

EduRev, one of the most popular online educational platforms, offers a number of resources for the preparation of a number of entrance exams, including GATE. It provides educational videos or lectures, study notes, mock tests, question banks, quizzes, courses, and solved papers, among other exam preparation material for the GATE CS paper.

#5 Unacademy

If you want the best quality live courses to prepare for the GATE CS paper, Unacademy is the place for you. India's top educators help students in the complete preparation of the exam through daily live classes, tests, and study notes. You can access recorded classes, too. There are several other useful tools for students like daily reminders, personalized scheduling, and doubt sessions.