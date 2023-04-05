India

Delhi Police deny permission for Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri

Delhi Police deny permission for Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri

Written by Ayushi Goswami Edited by Chanshimla Varah Apr 05, 2023, 07:08 pm 2 min read

The police conducted a flag march in Delhi's Jahangirpuri ahead of the festival

The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other groups to hold processions in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, which will be celebrated on Thursday. Per reports, the police also conducted a flag march in the locality ahead of the festival. The officials have also made security arrangements, and Paramilitary Force personnel are patrolling the region.

Watch: Delhi Police conduct flag march ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

Ram Navami procession was held in Jahangirpuri

Notably, a Ram Navami idol procession was carried out in the Jahangirpuri area on Thursday. This came after police officials rejected a Hindu devotee's plea for permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra. Per reports, in another order, the police informed that Ramzan prayers could not be allowed at Pitampura Park due to "law and order" issues.

Govt issues advisory to prevent violence tomorrow

Last year, clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, resulting in injuries to locals and police personnel. To prevent such incidents this year, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued an advisory to all the states and union territories "to ensure the maintenance of law and order... and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony."

West Bengal to deploy three central force companies for security

In West Bengal, three companies of the central forces will be deployed to keep the peace during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The CRPF personnel will be deployed to Kolkata, Chandannagar, and Barrackpore on Thursday. This comes after the Calcutta High Court ordered the state government to request central forces to help Bengal Police maintain law and order following violent clashes in Hooghly and Howrah.

Clashes broke out on Ram Navami this year

Meanwhile, incidents of violence were reported during Ram Navami celebrations this year across several states. The violent episodes included the vandalization of Bihar Sharif's oldest madrasa, a false bomb alarm blast in Sasaram, and a mob attacking police in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. To note, Ram Navami celebrations have become increasingly violent over the last decade, as a widening communal rift has resulted in riots.