India

MHA issues advisory to states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

MHA issues advisory to states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 05, 2023, 06:38 pm 2 min read

MHA has issued an advisory to states to prevent violence on Hanuman Jayanti

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued an advisory to all states ahead of Hanuman Jayanti to prevent any communal violence. The ministry urged states to ensure peaceful observance of the festival and keep track of factors that could disturb communal harmony in society. The development comes amid communal tension that is prevailing in several states following violence during Ram Navami celebrations.

Why does this story matter?

The advisory follows violent clashes during Ram Navami processions in Bihar, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

The clashes and violent incidents were reported in Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly on Friday and Sunday.

In Bihar, similar incidents were reported in Nalanda and Rohtas districts on Saturday.

Later, the MHA intervened in Bengal incidents and sought a detailed report from the state government on the Howrah violence.

What does MHA advisory say?

According to the MHA advisory to states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti, "The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society."

What Home Minister's Office tweeted

Calcutta HC banned Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in some Bengal areas

On Tuesday, Calcutta High Court also directed the deployment of central force personnel in sensitive areas of West Bengal and barred the celebrations in areas where Section 144 is imposed. "If the intelligence department of the state was alert, such violence would not have happened," it said and instructed that no political leader give any provocative statement to the media.

MHA had sought details on Bengal violence

Separately, MHA has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the violence during Ram Navami in Howrah. This came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the prevailing situation in the state.