'Everyone warned me': Vidya on playing Amitabh's mother in 'Paa'

As she celebrates two decades in Bollywood this August, Vidya Balan recently opened up about her decision to portray Amitabh Bachchan 's mother in the 2009 film Paa. The actor revealed that she was initially apprehensive and warned against the role but eventually decided to take it on. In an interview with Filmfare, she spoke about this pivotal moment and how she came to embrace the role in R Balki 's film.

Initial hesitation Balan was initially apprehensive about the role Balan recalled her first reaction when she was offered the role. "I thought R Balki had lost it." "He said he wanted Abhishek Bachchan and me to play Mr. Bachchan's parents. It sounded absurd." However, after reading the script of Paa, her perspective changed. "Something shifted... I kept revisiting it and the actor in me kept saying 'Do it.' I was scared though."

Career concerns Was warned it would end my career: Balan Balan further shared that she was advised against taking up the role as it would end her career. "Everyone warned me that playing an older woman would end my career." However, she sought opinions from a writer and an ad filmmaker friend, who both encouraged her to accept the role. "That's when I stopped listening to the noise and started listening to myself."

Film success More about the film 'Paa' The film, directed by R Balki, featured Bachchan as Auro, a 12-year-old boy with progeria, a rare genetic disorder that causes rapid aging. In an interesting twist of roles, Abhishek played Auro's father while Balan was cast as his mother. Paa received both critical and commercial acclaim, winning several awards including the National Film Award for Best Actor and Best Hindi Feature Film.