'It's up to the audience': Madhuri on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'-'Singham' clash
Madhuri Dixit, the leading lady of the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has reacted to its box office clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said she was confident about her film and left the decision to audiences. "It's up to the audience; basically, they have to decide which one they have liked and which one they would like to see," she said.
Dixit reflected on past box office clashes
Dixit also reminisced about her own experience of films releasing simultaneously. She said, "I think even in the past, I can't remember Dil or Beta, two films had released at the same time, and similarly, like big star cast in both the movies and everything, and both movies did well." "The final test is in the theater, so we can only hope for the best and we can only say 'we have a good product; please come and watch."
More about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Singham Again'
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, is a horror-comedy film releasing on November 1. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar. Meanwhile, Singham Again is the third installment of Shetty's hit franchise headlined by Ajay Devgn with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.