Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruva Sarja's film 'Martin' has earned ₹20.73cr in 11 days at the Indian box office, despite a drop in weekday earnings.

Produced on a ₹20cr budget, the film features a star-studded cast and is available in multiple languages for a global audience.

Post-theatrical release, 'Martin' will premiere on ZEE5, narrating the thrilling journey of Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena from Pakistan to India amidst terrorist plots.

'Martin' box office collection

Dhruva Sarja's 'Martin' struggles on weekdays; earns ₹20.73cr by Day-11

What's the story The Kannada film Martin, featuring Dhruva Sarja, has witnessed a drop in box office numbers since its release on October 11. Although it crossed the ₹10cr mark within two days and eventually went on to collect over ₹20cr, the film has witnessed a major drop in audience turnout after its opening weekend. The action thriller is up against Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and the Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Vettaiyan.

Box office performance

'Martin' earned ₹0.13cr on 11th day, facing competition

After 11 days in theaters, Martin has raked in an estimated ₹20.73cr at the Indian box office. The film had opened with ₹6.7cr on its first Friday but witnessed a drop in earnings over the next few days, ending up with a total of ₹19.4cr in its first week. The second week followed suit, with day 11 earning just ₹0.13cr as per early estimates by Sacnilk.

Production details

'Martin' was produced on a budget of ₹20cr

The film was directed by A. P. Arjun and produced by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K. Mehta Productions, with a budget of ₹20cr (production and marketing). The cast features Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, Sukrutha Wagle, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah, and Nathan Jones in lead roles. It was released in Kannada, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, alongside Korean, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Russian, and Japanese to reach a global audience.

Digital release

'Martin' to premiere on ZEE5 after theatrical release

ZEE5 has bagged the digital rights of Martin, which means that the film will be available on the popular OTT platform after its theatrical release. The story of Martin follows Lt. Brigadier Arjun Saxena on a gripping journey from Pakistan to India as he tries to find his true identity while dealing with black market dealers associated with terrorists plotting major attacks.