Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' was produced on a budget of ₹90cr, including publicity costs, but its box office performance has been disappointing.

Bhatt's fee was between ₹10-15cr, while the film only managed to earn ₹19.85cr in its first five days.

Amid controversies of box office manipulation and unprofessional behavior, the film's makers have recouped their costs through the sale of digital and satellite rights.

'Jigra' was made on an estimated budget of ₹80cr

How much did Alia Bhatt charge for 'Jigra'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:55 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Alia Bhatt's recent film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, has attracted significant attention for negative reasons. Since its release, the film has garnered more controversy than praise, with issues ranging from a poor box office performance to accusations of plagiarism. Amid the criticism, it's worth examining the film's budget and Bhatt's earnings, as she co-produced the project under Eternal Sunshine with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Budget

'Jigra' is made on this budget

Per a Bollywood Hungama report, Jigra was produced on a budget of ₹80cr, with an additional ₹10cr allocated for print and publicity. Amid the controversies and a tepid reception, the film is unlikely to recoup its costs through box office revenue. However, the report noted that Dharma Productions has already recovered the entire ₹90cr through the sale of digital and satellite rights. Any revenue from music and theatrical rights will be a profit for Dharma.

Box office

Bhatt has charged between ₹10-15cr

Meanwhile, Bhatt's fee for the film is estimated between ₹10-15cr. The earnings of the other cast members remain uncertain, given the film's disappointing performance. Speaking about its collection, in its first five days, the movie only managed to earn ₹19.85cr. This lackluster performance has fueled ongoing controversies surrounding the film, including allegations of manipulated box office numbers by actor-director Divya Khossla Kumar. She accused the makers of buying tickets themselves and announcing "fake collections."

Response

'Jigra' team responded to allegations of box office manipulation

In the wake of the allegations, Johar shared a cryptic post about "silence" on social media. The controversy was also exacerbated by actor Bijou Thaangjam's accusations against the Jigra team of "unprofessional behavior." He revealed he was disappointed to be considered for a role but then left in the dark. Thaangjam said, "The way they handled this entire situation was deeply unprofessional. My time was wasted...it felt particularly dismissive."