Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara: Part 1' eyes ₹260 crore
The star-studded film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office. Even though the audience turnout dipped after its release, the movie continues to perform steadily. On Wednesday (Day 13), it added another ₹3.75 crore to its earnings across all languages, taking the total collection to ₹257.15 crore.
'Devara: Part 1' box office performance by language
The film has been doing well in all languages. On its first day, Devara: Part 1 collected ₹73.25 crore from the Telugu version, ₹7.5 crore from the Hindi version, and lesser amounts from other languages such as Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. This strong start played a major role in bringing its total earnings to ₹257.15 crore across all languages.
'Devara: Part 1' continues to perform well post-release
Despite a drop in footfall after its release, Devara: Part 1 has continued to hold steady at the box office. The film stars Khan as the antagonist, while NTR plays dual roles as father and son. It was released on September 27 and is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will spawn a sequel in the coming years.