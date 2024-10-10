Summarize Simplifying... In short "Devara: Part 1", starring Jr NTR and Saif, has been a box office hit, raking in ₹257.15 crore across all languages.

Despite a drop in audience numbers post-release, the film continues to perform well, with NTR in dual roles and Khan as the antagonist.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set to have a sequel in the future. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Devara: Part 1' box office collection

Jr NTR-Saif's 'Devara: Part 1' eyes ₹260 crore

By Isha Sharma 09:20 am Oct 10, 202409:20 am

What's the story The star-studded film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office. Even though the audience turnout dipped after its release, the movie continues to perform steadily. On Wednesday (Day 13), it added another ₹3.75 crore to its earnings across all languages, taking the total collection to ₹257.15 crore.

Language-wise collection

'Devara: Part 1' box office performance by language

The film has been doing well in all languages. On its first day, Devara: Part 1 collected ₹73.25 crore from the Telugu version, ₹7.5 crore from the Hindi version, and lesser amounts from other languages such as Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam. This strong start played a major role in bringing its total earnings to ₹257.15 crore across all languages.

Ongoing success

'Devara: Part 1' continues to perform well post-release

Despite a drop in footfall after its release, Devara: Part 1 has continued to hold steady at the box office. The film stars Khan as the antagonist, while NTR plays dual roles as father and son. It was released on September 27 and is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie will spawn a sequel in the coming years.