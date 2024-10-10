Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' finally locks OTT release date
The critically acclaimed film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 25. The news comes after a long wait for its OTT release, which had initially disappointed Goswami. The film is based on the lives of delivery executives in post-pandemic India and received critical acclaim upon its release.
'Zwigato' earned accolades despite OTT release delay
Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in Indian theaters on March 17, 2023. Goswami had earlier expressed her frustration over the film's long absence from OTT platforms, saying, "It's very unfortunate that Zwigato is still not on any OTT platform for viewing and I honestly don't know the reason behind it."
'Zwigato' explores urban struggles through a unique lens
Zwigato is a gripping drama that explores the life of a food delivery executive, Manas Singh Mahto (Sharma), struggling with the burden of ratings and incentives in a rapidly changing city. After losing his job as a factory floor manager, Mahto takes up delivery riding to support his family. His wife, Pratima (Goswami), begins her own journey toward independence by trying out different jobs. The film beautifully captures modern-day struggles while highlighting the importance of family.