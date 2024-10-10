Summarize Simplifying... In short Kapil Sharma's gripping drama, 'Zwigato', is finally set for an OTT release.

The film, which premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and hit Indian theaters in March 2023, delves into the life of a food delivery executive navigating urban struggles and family responsibilities.

The narrative beautifully underscores the importance of family amidst modern-day challenges.

'Zwigato' to stream on Prime Video on October 25

Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' finally locks OTT release date

What's the story The critically acclaimed film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 25. The news comes after a long wait for its OTT release, which had initially disappointed Goswami. The film is based on the lives of delivery executives in post-pandemic India and received critical acclaim upon its release.

Film's journey

'Zwigato' earned accolades despite OTT release delay

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing in Indian theaters on March 17, 2023. Goswami had earlier expressed her frustration over the film's long absence from OTT platforms, saying, "It's very unfortunate that Zwigato is still not on any OTT platform for viewing and I honestly don't know the reason behind it."

Plot details

'Zwigato' explores urban struggles through a unique lens

Zwigato is a gripping drama that explores the life of a food delivery executive, Manas Singh Mahto (Sharma), struggling with the burden of ratings and incentives in a rapidly changing city. After losing his job as a factory floor manager, Mahto takes up delivery riding to support his family. His wife, Pratima (Goswami), begins her own journey toward independence by trying out different jobs. The film beautifully captures modern-day struggles while highlighting the importance of family.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement here