By Tanvi Gupta 03:44 pm Mar 23, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is finally back with a new fresh sketch comedy show on Netflix, titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. Streaming weekly from March 30, the series reunites Sharma and fellow comedian Sunil Grover (Gutthi) following their infamous mid-air altercation in 2017. Echoing its predecessor, The Kapil Sharma Show, the format will feature celebrity guests and familiar faces. The trailer for the show was released on Saturday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sharma's dominance in prime-time comedy spans over a decade, starting with Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2013, with Dharmendra as the first guest. Despite its initial conclusion in 2016, Sharma's popularity led to the team's return with a new name and channel, presenting The Kapil Sharma Show the same year. This revamped series quickly became the preferred platform for film stars promoting their projects. Now, the anticipation is palpable for this new endeavor by Sharma and his team.

Trailer details

These Bollywood celebrities, cricket icons to grace the show

The trailer hinted at guest appearances from Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, as well as Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and Indian cricket personalities like Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. Unlike earlier versions of the show aired on Sony TV and Colors TV, these celebrity cameos are not entirely linked to their forthcoming films or shows. The trailer also humorously highlighted the past disagreement between Sharma and Grover.

Meet the cast members

Beloved cast members reunite for Sharma's show

The anticipation is high for the show as it features familiar faces from television versions such as Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh.﻿ This follows Sharma's initial Netflix appearance in 2022 with a stand-up special, I'm Not Done Yet. Separately, Grover previously referred to the reunion with Sharma as a "homecoming," stating that they simply resumed where they had left off. A new episode will drop every Saturday.

International celebrities

Ed Sheeran confirmed as guest? Here's what we know

Previously, ETimes confirmed the eagerly awaited appearance of Khan on the show, marking his debut on any Kapil Sharma show to date. Additionally, international singer Ed Sheeran—who was in Mumbai last week for his tour—is also rumored to feature on the show. This speculation gained traction when Sharma recently posted a picture with Sheeran, expressing his excitement to reveal the singer's "comedic side to the world."