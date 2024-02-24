Decoding 'Sageuk' K-Dramas

Explainer: Know which 'Sageuk' K-dramas are traditional, which are fusion

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Feb 24, 202404:10 am

What's the story Sageuks—derived from 'sa' (historical) and 'geuk' (drama)—are Korean historical dramas offering a captivating glimpse into the past. Akin to the Western period dramas, these K-dramas are distinguished by their settings like the Goryeo era or dynasty or the specialized costumes. Over time, the genre has evolved into a fusion, seamlessly blending contemporary storytelling. Here, let's delve into the intricacies of this genre.

Inception

Inception of 'Sageuk' films

The inception of historical films in South Korea dates back to 1923 with The Story of Chun-hyang. Korean cinema's golden era—spanning the 1950s to 1980s—witnessed a surge in Sageuk films. The 1960s introduced historical melodramas, while the 1970s saw the rise of television—impacting cinema. From the 1990s, notable works like The Legend of Gingko and The Eternal Empire marked significant milestones in this genre.

Themes

'Sageuk' deals with Korean folklore, historical themes

Sageuk unfolds across historical eras, with a focus on the Goryeo dynasty (918-1392) and Joseon dynasty (1392-1897). The Three Kingdom period (57BC-668AD) introduces Silla, Baekje, and Goguryeo dynasties, each marked by distinct characteristics. Sageuk often draws from these above-mentioned dynasties, Korean folklore, and mythology, and features renowned figures such as princes, kings, national heroes, and notable women, creating compelling narratives within these historical contexts.

New genre

Fusion 'Sageuk': Birth of a new genre

In the early 2000s, Sageuk dramas faced waning interest among younger viewers due to their complex narratives and older cast. A transformative shift occurred with producer Lee Byung-hoon's approach in the series—Hur Jun (2000). He entrusted the script to a young writer, Choi Wan-gyu, introducing a fresh perspective that emphasized emotions and relationships over dry historical facts. This marked the inception of "fusion sageuk."

Trademarks

What are the signature trademarks of traditional 'Sageuks'?

Traditional Sageuks often draw inspiration from real historical figures, weaving tales of individuals like Hur Jun, a skilled court physician, and Dong Yi, who transformed from a palace maid to a royal noble consort. These dramas, with underdog narratives, provide a sense of hope. With additional episodes, traditional Sageuks delve into backstory, culture, and social systems, a focus notably less prominent in fusion Sageuks.

TV evolution

These titles dominated TV landscape in 2000s

Sageuk TV series have always been lengthy, with some exceeding even 40 episodes. The first such TV series, Gukto malli, debuted in 1962. The 1990s leaned toward contemporary dramas, but the 2000s marked the rise of "fusion Sageuk." Notable fusion titles that ruled TV include Mr. Sunshine (2018), Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), Jewel in the Palace (2003), The Great Queen Seondeok (2009).

Resurgence of historical films

However, this movie marked a renaissance for historical films

The pivotal moment for historical films came in 2005 with The King and the Clown, shattering box office records by selling over 12M tickets. The success of period films continued into the 2010s. The record-holder, The Admiral: Roaring Currents—released in 2014—sold a staggering 17.61M tickets in 2016. Simultaneously, fusion Sageuk gained immense popularity, exemplified by hits like The Face Reader (2013) and Masquerade (2012).

Changing landscape

Revisit Netflix's fusion stories' success

Netflix reshaped the landscape of fusion Sageuks series with hits like Arthdal Chronicles (2019). Loosely based on the story of Dangun—the founder of the first Korean Kingdom of Gojoseon—the show's immense popularity led to its renewal in 2023. Another standout series, Kingdom (2019), captivated audiences. Set in the 16th century, three years after the Imjin War's conclusion, Kingdom seamlessly blends politics with zombie elements.