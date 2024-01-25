#1

'King the Land' (2023)

In 2023, King the Land emerged as the most talked-about series. It navigated several classic tropes, most prominently the rich-boy-and-poor-girl trope. Lee takes on the role of Goo-won—a wealthy heir—who is initially put off by Cheon Sa-rang's (Im Yoon-ah) seemingly fake smile but eventually falls in love with her. The show was a hit, thanks to the incredible on-screen chemistry between Lee and Im.

#2

'The Red Sleeve' (2021)

Lee earned significant acclaim for 2021's The Red Sleeve. In this historical drama, he embodies Yi San, destined to become King Jeong-jo. Struggling with the trauma of his father's death, he immerses himself in his role as the King of Joseon. Yet, the entry of court-lady Seong Deok-im (Lee Se-young) disrupts his dedication to duty, compelling him to navigate love amid a complicated situation.

#3

'Wok of Love' (2018)

In Wok of Love, Lee embodies Seo-poong, a self-made man who climbed the culinary ladder from a hotel kitchen grunt to a renowned chef. The series kicks off with him becoming the co-owner of a small restaurant after losing his fame overnight. With its blend of drama and food elements, Wok of Love proves to be a satisfying watch for all Lee lovers!

#4

'Rain or Shine' (2017)

In Rain or Shine (2017), Lee takes on his first leading role, portraying a character in the aftermath of a tragic accident claiming nearly 50 lives. The series delves into the lives of two individuals profoundly affected by the incident, navigating the challenges of moving forward despite past trauma. As their stories unfold, a blossoming love between them becomes a source of healing.

#5

'Good Manager' (2017)

Before King the Land, Lee showcased his comedic flair in Good Manager. This workplace comedy-drama follows Kim Sung-ryong (Namkoong Min), who reluctantly takes on the role of Chief of the Accounting Department at TQ Group. Initially plotting embezzlement, his perspective shifts as he grows closer to colleagues. With the appointment of Seo-yul (Lee), a bickering ally and former ace prosecutor, the dynamics change.