By Aikantik Bag 03:40 pm Dec 19, 202303:40 pm

G-Dragon cleared of drug charges

K-pop star G-Dragon has been cleared of all charges in his recent drug case, as reported by Naver News. The Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit has chosen not to proceed with the case. Earlier, G-Dragon's drug tests came back negative, and police informed JTBC, "We are not considering further identification of G-Dragon." The Big Bang member was booked in October but not detained.

Fans and family celebrated G-Dragon's innocence

Fans of G-Dragon rejoiced on social media platform X upon learning of his innocence. One fan expressed relief with the word "Closure," while another demanded justice, saying, "Sue them all." A supportive fan commented, "Next year is the year of Dragon, please come back strong. Wishing all the best for you." G-Dragon's sister, Dami Kwon, also celebrated the outcome by sharing it on her Instagram Story and tagging her brother.

Investigation details of the case

Throughout the investigation, the police collected urine and hair samples from G-Dragon for testing, but all results were negative. This led to rumors that the singer had destroyed evidence. However, as previously reported, the police decided not to continue the investigation after the case was passed to the prosecution for review. An arrest warrant was reissued for an unnamed individual involved, referred to as Doctor A. The suspect's interrogation is scheduled for December 20 at the Incheon District Court.

