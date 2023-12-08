Junior Mehmood succumbs to stomach cancer at 67

Legendary actor Mehmood gave Naeem Sayyed the title of 'Junior Mehmood' after they worked together in 'Suhaag Raat'

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Naeem Sayyed, often called Junior Mehmood, died on Friday at his residence in Khar, Mumbai. He had been suffering from stomach cancer for a while. He was 67. Sayyed breathed his last at around 2:15am on Friday, confirmed his family members in a statement to the Indian Express. May his soul rest in peace.

He's survived by his wife and two sons

"Junior Mehmood passed away at 2:15am at his residence. He was suffering from stomach cancer. May his eternal soul rest in peace," the family said in their statement to the Indian Express. According to reports, the last rites of Sayyed will take place on Friday at Santa Cruz Kabristan (graveyard). The veteran actor is survived by his two sons and wife, Lata.

His fourth-stage cancer was detected in November

Sayyed's son Husnain told IE, "We came to know about his fourth-stage stomach cancer only 18 days ago. We took him to Tata Memorial Hospital. The dean there told us that treatment and chemotherapy at this stage would be very painful. The hospital had suggested that we take care of him at home." Sayyed got the name Junior Mehmood from legendary actor Mehmood.

Several celebrities visited him during his last days

Soon after the news of his ailing health came to light, several celebrities from the Hindi film industry visited the late actor at his residence. Senior actors such as Jeetendra and Sachin Pilgaonkar went to his residence to meet him and his family. Comedian-actor Johnny Lever had also recently met Sayyed. He was the first actor from the industry to meet him.

A look at his prolific career

Sayyed started his career as a child artist in 1966 with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai. He acted in films such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Naunihal, Mera Naam Joker, Caravan, Kati Patang, Suhaag Raat, Brahmachari, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Geet Gaata Chal, and Imaandaar, among many others. He was also seen in television dramas including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.