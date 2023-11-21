David Letterman makes 'The Late Show' comeback; receives warm welcome

David Letterman is back on 'The Late Show' after eight long years

After an eight-year hiatus, David Letterman, the renowned former host of The Late Show, made a grand comeback to the Ed Sullivan Theater, receiving a standing ovation from the audience, including his successor, Stephen Colbert. Introducing Letterman, Colbert said, "Ladies and gentlemen, my guest tonight certainly needs no introduction. Please welcome back to the Ed Sullivan Theater—Mr. David Letterman."

As Letterman entered the stage, the audience erupted in cheers and applause, with some even chanting his first name. The comedian turned to Colbert and asked, "What happened? What are they doing now?" The crowd's excitement only intensified, leading Letterman to question, "Is there going to be trouble?" He eventually requested Colbert to "control your people" after glancing at his watch during the prolonged greeting.

Letterman's career after 'The Late Show'

This event marked Letterman's inaugural appearance on the CBS late-night show since his departure in May 2015, following a 23-year run. In the interim, he has been hosting a Netflix interview series called My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The show has had guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, and George Clooney.

