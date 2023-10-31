Golden Disc Awards reveals ceremony date and location details

By Aikantik Bag 02:08 pm Oct 31, 202302:08 pm

Golden Disc Awards ceremony to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia

The Golden Disc Awards is one of the prestigious South Korean music awards. The upcoming 38th edition is scheduled to take place at Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024. The GDA committee shared, "Requests from Asian fans who want to meet K-pop artists are continuing. In keeping with this trend, we decided to host the event in Jakarta to create opportunities for more diverse domestic and foreign music fans to be able to communicate through K-pop."

More about the prestigious award ceremony

The contenders for each category will be unveiled on the official website and social media channels on December 4. This event marks the fifth occasion that the Golden Disc Awards will be hosted outside South Korea, following the 26th in Japan, the 27th GDA in Malaysia, the 29th GDA in China, and the 37th edition of GDA in Thailand.

