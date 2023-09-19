Red Velvet confirms November album release: Revisiting their timeless tracks

Red Velvet confirms November album release: Revisiting their timeless tracks

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 19, 2023

Exploring K-pop girl group Red Velvet's best tracks

With news that K-pop girl group Red Velvet is getting ready for a comeback in November, ReVeluv (Red Velvet's fans) must be on cloud nine! This SM Entertainment's quintet made its grand entrance into K-pop in 2014 and has since amassed a plethora of achievements along the way. As we eagerly anticipate their return, we gather Red Velvet's most exceptional and memorable songs.

'Dumb Dumb' (2015)

A groundbreaking track, akin to Ariana Grande's Bang Bang—Red Velvet's Dumb Dumb is a high-octane electro-pop masterpiece from their 2015 album, The Red. Featuring Michael Jackson-inspired rap segments and repeating the word "dumb" a whopping 219 times—this bold song showcases Red Velvet's ingenuity. The accompanying MV is a marvel on its own, which masterfully introduces the adorable "red" side of the group.

'Russian Roulette' (2016)

A standout in RV's discography, Russian Roulette—the lead single from the eponymous album—went straight viral following its release in 2016. The synth-pop masterpiece took the internet by storm. The signature hook step became a sensation, and K-pop idols like BTS's Jungkook and EXO's Suho also couldn't resist showing their moves. Unlike some of RV's more exuberant offerings, Russian Roulette is a delightful mid-tempo rhythm.

'Power Up' (2018)

RV is defined by the duality of red and velvet tracks—where "red" radiates a vivacious and playful energy, while the "velvet" composition exudes a sensuous and smooth allure. Keeping this in mind, Power Up—a spirited offering from its 2018 album Summer Magic—stands out as a bubbly and effervescent song. With an infectious rhythm, this track encapsulates the essence of a carefree, sun-kissed summer day.

'Bad Boy' (2018)

RV's most-viewed MV to date is Bad Boy (371.5M views) belonging to their second studio album—The Perfect Red Velvet. The song immerses listeners into the sultry depths of RV's musical prowess, and it is packed with a velvety smooth baseline, and an unmistakable rhythm of heel clacks coupled with layered sounds. In essence, this track epitomizes the quintessential "velvet" within RV's discography.

'Psycho' (2019)

Toward the end of 2019, RV unveiled what would soon become their monumental hit, Psycho. The lyrics unravel the intricacies of an unstable romance, a relationship that might seem unhinged to onlookers. With a staggering 348.5M views, the song deeply resonates with listeners across generations. This track rightly soared to the pinnacle of numerous charts, securing its place as one of RV's timeless classics.

