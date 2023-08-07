BTS's SUGA files for military enlistment; BIGHIT Music shares statement

Entertainment

BTS's SUGA files for military enlistment; BIGHIT Music shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag August 07, 2023 | 11:29 am 1 min read

BTS's SUGA files for military enlistment

K-pop as a genre is in a global domination mode and the boy band BTS is kind of a big factor behind this rise. The band enjoys a huge fan following and currently, they are on a break, as the members are completing their mandatory military enlistment. On Monday, BIGHIT Music shared a statement regarding SUGA's enlistment. Fans have been quite emotional regarding this.

SUGA's last performance before enlistment was in Seoul

The label stated, "We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement." The agency also thanked the fans for their love and support. Recently, SUGA burst into tears during his final performance of the D-Day World Tour in Seoul. It marked his last performance before the enlistment.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline