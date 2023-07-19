Taylor Swift becomes honorary mayor of Santa Clara; city renamed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023

Taylor Swift is the new mayor of Swiftie Clara

Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star of our times and she is reaching newer heights, every single day. From sold-out concerts to chart-busting albums, Taylor is "swift" everywhere. The singer is set to be an honorary mayor of Santa Clara and the city will be renamed Swiftie Clara for her two-night concert at Levi's Stadium on July 28-29.

Santa Clara will become Swiftie Clara

The Twitter handle of Santa Clara announced the same. Mayor Lisa Gillmor proclaimed Swift to be an honorary mayor. The city's name will be changed in order to "celebrate the cultural impact of this exceptional artist" and "highlight the city." Earlier, Glendale in Arizona had changed its name to Swift City for Swift's two-night concert on March 17-18, 2023.

