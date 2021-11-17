'All Too Well': Can Taylor picturize more of her songs?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 17, 2021, 10:05 am

'All Too Well' review: Taylor Swift's short movie is intense

Taylor Swift is a master at producing heartwrenching lyrics for her massive hit songs. She does the same (and if I dare to say, better even) with her filmmaking venture in All Too Well. The sweet, little short film gives romantic indie movie vibes and it is heartbreaking, poignant in its narration. We would be expecting more such picturizations later on. Here's our review.

Plot

A woman looks back at her intense love affair

The film has been made on Swift's new 10-minute-long version of the song, All Too Well. Sadie Sink (of Stranger Things-fame) and Dylan O'Brien (of The Maze Runner-fame) play a couple intensely in love. As the woman looks back at her relationship, with its flaws and perfections, she confesses that she remembers it all too well. And, perhaps she hopes, he does it too.

Performances

Age-appropriate casting brings out the beauty, heartache more prominently

The camera stays on Sink as we are seeing the story from her perspective and the 19-year-old is raw, honest, and too good at the part. The 30-year-old O'Brien matches her energy and acts gruff, uninterested, and equally in love when the narrative desires. To note, the characters' age gap is crucial in the love story, so age-appropriate casting is appreciated.

Credits

Rina Yang's cinematography perfectly matches Swift's direction

At nearly 15 minutes, the short film is simple with a powerful epilogue where Swift herself has a cameo. The initial attraction, the aversion to accepting the red flags, the climactic fight, the abrupt separation, and the remembrance are all portrayed beautifully. The 31-year-old employs perfect scene composition and cinematographer Rina Yang deserves praise. The film has been nostalgically shot on 35 mm.

Verdict

Don't miss it, catch the film now on YouTube

The music video is trending at 12 on YouTube at the time of writing and rightly so. As we observed was the case with Swift's newly released music video of I Bet You Think About Me, nonfans will also like the film. Verdict: All Too Well gets 4/5. You can watch the short film on Swift's YouTube channel. Her album, Red, is now out.