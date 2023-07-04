Entertainment

BLACKPINK's 'BOOMBAYAH' crosses 1.6B views on YouTube; record created

Written by Aikantik Bag July 04, 2023 | 11:59 am 1 min read

BLACKPINK creates a new record

BLACKPINK stans are on cloud nine as their favorite girl group has broken another record. The K-pop girl group has become the first group to surpass 1.6B views on three music videos on YouTube. On Tuesday, the music video of BOOMBAYAH achieved this feat and fans are elated about this update. BOOMBAYAH achieved this feat in more than six years.

More about the achievement

The other two music videos to achieve this feat are DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. The band's official Twitter handle shared a short snippet and thanked the fans regarding the same. The tweet read, "#BLACKPINK '붐바야 (BOOMBAYAH)' M/V HITS 1.6 BILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" The band is gearing up for the ongoing Born Pink world tour.

