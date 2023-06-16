Entertainment

Doja Cat releases new single titled 'Attention'

Doja Cat releases new single titled 'Attention'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 16, 2023 | 04:23 pm 1 min read

Doja Cat's 'Attention' streaming now

Doja Cat is back! The global popstar is known for her catchy music, sassy lyrics, and her appeal to GenZ. The singer released her new single titled Attention and it is up on all leading streaming platforms. Cat was teasing about the same for some time. She deleted all her tweets and dropped a cryptic tweet making fans wonder more.

Cryptic tweet and upcoming project

The tweet read, "scarlet is here," in a flipped manner. Her display picture has been changed and she appears smeared in blood. The music video of Attention looks good and compliments her music. Fans have gone gaga over this new drop. Currently, she is working on her upcoming full-length album. It will follow her breakthrough album Planer Her (2021).

Twitter Post

Share this timeline