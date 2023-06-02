Entertainment

'Hamilton' helmer Thomas Kail to direct 'Moana' live-action adaptation

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 12:37 pm 1 min read

Thomas Kail to direct 'Moana' live-action film

Live-action films have taken the world by storm and for the last few years, we have witnessed some stellar work, especially by Disney. Reportedly, the production house is set to remake the 2016 movie Moana into a live-action film and it is set to release in 2024. As per reports, a top-tier director has been approached for the same.

More about the upcoming film

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) has been approached for the film. It will mark his feature narrative directorial debut. This film will also star Dwayne Johnson who is set to reprise the role of Maui, the god of the wind and sea. Fans are quite excited and are eagerly waiting for this upcoming new venture.

