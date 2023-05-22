Entertainment

4 work-in-progress human rights documentaries showcased at Cannes

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 06:53 pm 1 min read

Gugi Gumilang showcased 4 WIP human rights docs at Cannes

The international documentary Labs and Forum Docs-by-the-Sea is presenting and showcasing work-in-progress films for the first time at the Marde u Film's Cannes Docs. Curator Gugi Gumilang spoke about the importance of showcasing films at such a global level and how it will help in representation. Gumilang also featured in the Docs-in-Progress jury in 2022's edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Gumilang spoke about the lack of Asian representation

Gumilang spoke to Variety and said, "There's a lack of Asian representation. It's really tough for documentary filmmakers in Asia, few countries have film funds." The showcased projects range from various human rights issues—LGBTQ+ to land ownership rights. The projects include A Distant Call, Islands of the Wind, Tens Across the Border and The Tongue of Water.

The subjects of the upcoming films

A Distant Call is directed by Andrea Suwito and explores the five genders of Indonesia's South Sulawesi. Islands of the Wind is in production for two decades. It focuses on the anti-eviction struggle of leprosy survivors. Ten Across the Border revolves around the underground-ballroom scene in Asian countries. The Tongue of Water documents a resilient mother's journey in rebuilding their life in northeastern Cambodia.