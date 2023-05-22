Entertainment

'Downton Abbey' to make a grand comeback after 8 years

'Downton Abbey' to make a grand comeback after 8 years

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 22, 2023, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Beloved British series 'Downton Abbey' is set to make a grand comeback after 8 years

Downton Abbey fans rejoice! The beloved British series is poised to make a remarkable comeback after a hiatus of eight years, reportedly. With a successful run of six seasons on television, the recent announcement of the highly-anticipated seventh season has ignited a wave of excitement among devoted fans. Reports reveal that the show's creators are aiming for a comeback by the end of 2024.

What do we know about the comeback season?

As the period drama series is preparing to make its return, devoted fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of the cast. TV executives are working to entice back the show's seasoned actors, such as Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, and others, to reprise their roles. The series enjoyed a successful run of six seasons, which concluded in 2015.

What is 'Downton Abbey'?

Created by Julian Fellows and produced by Carnival Films, Downton Abbey first aired in 2010 on PBS. Set in the early 20th century, the series encircled the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family, who reside in the splendid estate of Downton Abbey. Beginning in 1912, the show weaves a compelling narrative that explores the dynamic interactions between the Crawleys and their devoted staff.

'Downton Abby,' one of the most-nominated shows in Emmy's history

It is worth mentioning that Downton Abbey is among the most nominated British shows in Emmy's history with a total of 70 nods, Entertainment Weekly reported. During the series' first award circuit, it was apparently nominated in the miniseries category, winning Outstanding Miniseries or Movie. Interestingly, the series was nominated for Best Drama Series for all five years it competed in that category.

Smith became audiences' favorite for her role as Violet Crawley

The series received widespread acclaim—thanks to its exceptional ensemble cast filled with familiar faces. Among them, one notable star who left an indelible mark was the Harry Potter fame, Smith. The actor, then 80-year-old, dazzled viewers with her extraordinary performance in the role of Violet Crawley. Notably, for Downton Abby, Smith received five Emmy nominations and won three awards.