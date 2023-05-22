Entertainment

Manoj Bajpayee says industry politics affected SSR; speaks on nepotism

Manoj Bajpayee says industry politics affected SSR; speaks on nepotism

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Manoj Bajpayee said industry politics affected SSR

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most adept actors in the Indian film fraternity. Over the years, the actor has portrayed some impeccable roles. Recently, during a promotional event for his film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, the actor spoke candidly about his equation with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and how the film industry politics affected the budding superstar.

Bajpayee spoke about his bond with Rajput

The duo worked together in Sonchiriya and hailing from Bihar, they connected well, especially on food. While speaking about Rajput, Bajpayee said that the Dil Bechara actor could not handle the "politics and groupism" in the film industry. He stated, "It gets dirtier as you climb the ladder of success." He emphasized that Rajput also spoke to him about the challenges faced by him.

Bajpayee's take on nepotism

Bajpayee also spoke about the ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood. He said, "I must thus add that you cannot make this an excuse all the time. Don't waste your energy. Do theater, if you are a good actor, you can even earn money by performing on the street." This June 14 will mark the third death anniversary of Rajput.

Poll What would you like to read more?