Why did SSR want his biopic to be a horror?

Written by Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 21, 2022, 11:35 am 2 min read

Today one of the brightest stars of the Indian entertainment industry would have turned 36. But June 14, 2020 switched that off forever. No guesses here who we're talking of. Sushant Singh Rajput lived like a king in his mind, learner outside it. He had a sparkling life and wanted his biopic to be a horror. Want to know why? Read on.

While interviewing Rajput, journalist Faridoon Shahryar had asked the actor if a biopic is made on his life, what would the genre be? "Horror," Rajput had quipped. A bewildered Shahryar asked, "Horror? Why?" to which the actor said since he would want his biopic to be a series, if he died in the first, he could return as a ghost in the subsequent films.

Shahryar, Entertainment Producer and Content Head, Bollywood Hungama, held the interview when Rajput's Kedarnath had just released and was soaring high through word of mouth and positive critical reception. Apart from the usual, the interview also had a rapid fire round, where the biopic question was asked. Another interesting question was about a word that would aptly describe the actor. "Paradox," Rajput had said.

Upon asking the reason, the star had said, "I might sound conflicting over a period of time...again, the context...as a society, we forget the context, we remember statements." This level of wisdom coming from an actor forced (?) the journalist to ask about his zodiac sign. "I'm a cusp of Aquarius and Capricorn. Saturday, 11:30 pm," the actor said, spontaneously revealing his birth details.

Photo credit: @itsSSR

The scribe highlighted that Aquarius people think "ten years ahead," and we agree. Rajput was a visionary. Years before, he had emphasized that schools should develop EQ in students to prepare them for life and now governments are underlining the same. Look, Bollywood has witty actors, but what it lacks is a humane-intelligent soul. Sushant Singh Rajput was one such. You'll be thoroughly missed!