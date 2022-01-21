#Birthanniversay: Celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput, who talked through his T-shirts

#Birthanniversay: Celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput, who talked through his T-shirts

Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 08:30 am 2 min read

We remember Sushant Singh Rajput through his witty clothing this year

Sushant Singh Rajput was unlike any other mainstream Bollywood actor. Humble to his core, Rajput was poetic and yet an avid admirer of science as a subject. The brilliant mind even essayed messages through his clothing at times. He owned a varied range of T-shirts and wore them significantly. So today, on his birth anniversary, we celebrate the man who spoke through his tees.

#1 When he was simply asking everyone to not be jerks

First up, we have one of the most talked-about pieces. Rajput might have quit his Mechanical Engineering degree midway, but he was deeply invested in equations. In his maroon T-shirt, the words: "Don't be a d3s/dt3" were written. This might bowl you over at first but it simply meant: "Don't be a jerk;" jerk means the time rate of change of acceleration in kinematics.

#2 When NASA, mountain top and Mirza Ghalib came together

Given the Chhichhore actor was extremely interested in astrophysics, it's no wonder he had a NASA tee. Most science lovers and followers of the American space research center have one. But the interesting bit was that he posed in the same while meditating atop a hill and shared the image while quoting Mirza Ghalib. He surely was a connoisseur of art, alongside varied sciences.

#3 He couldn't stop gushing about his Schrödinger's smile tee

The Raabta star loved to speak in scientific terms (his bio still reads: "Photon in a double-slit"). So it was no surprise when he intelligently described his smile to be a Schrödinger's smile while donning the same on his T-shirt at an interview. The smile ":):" denotes a person being in two states at the same time, or being happy outside and sad inside.

Twitter Post Here is what he posted

Fun and meaningful conversation with one of my favourites having a Schrödinger’s smile 😶@iFaridoon ❤️

Watch it when you find some time. https://t.co/Gpi9hQxuXo pic.twitter.com/Vk3IlvJ0Hy — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 18, 2018

#4, #5 When he essayed his wisdom through black-and-white themed clothing

Source: Twitter/@itsSSR

Next, we line up a couple of his most hot-n-happening graphic tees. Be it a vibrant black sweatshirt with the words: "Psycho" printed on it or the white-and-black piece reading "Error!" that he paired with a pair of trousers. Feeling "Kafkaesque," Rajput had written: "In the fight between you and the world, back the world." Such wisdom! You are greatly missed, Sushant.