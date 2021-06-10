Would love to star in a Chellam spin-off: Uday Mahesh

Uday Mahesh played a former intelligence officer Chellam in the second season of 'The Family Man'

Chellam sir, a retired spy who comes to the rescue of Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in the latest season of espionage action-thriller The Family Man, is now a national rage and the subject of viral memes. Actor Uday Mahesh, who played the "superconscious" former intelligence officer on the Amazon Prime Video series, says he is up for a Chellam spin-off.

Character

Open to working in 'The Family Man 3': Mahesh

Chellam's popularity is similar to that of Bob Biswas, a much-discussed character in the 2012 Kahaani. Asked if he was game for a Chellam stand-alone series given the character's popularity, Mahesh told PTI from Chennai, "If I get an offer like that, I would definitely love to do it. Even for Family Man 3, if they'll call me, I'll be up for it."

Audition

Mahesh had first auditioned for the role of Dheepan

The 51-year-old, who is primarily a writer and director in Tamil cinema, said he had first auditioned for the role of Dheepan, a senior Sri Lankan Tamil fighter who uses diplomacy to achieve the cause of liberation. The role was eventually played by Azhagam Perumal. Two months after no word from the team, Mahesh received a callback and they offered him Chellam's role.

Show

I said yes since it was a hit show: Mahesh

Since The Family Man was a hit show, the actor said, he wanted to be a part of it. "So I said yes to the role," the actor said about his extended cameo. Show creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK briefed him about the character, who is now a viral sensation on social media via memes, when they met on the set.

Information

Chellam is now part of pop culture in digital age

From tossing sim cards into shopping bags, abruptly hanging up a call to chiding Srikant over wasting water, Chellam is now part of pop culture in the digital age. "I liked the role because there was a comical touch to it," Mahesh added.

Work

Working with Bajpayee was a delight and honor: Mahesh

Working with Bajpayee on the series was a "delight and honor," Mahesh said. Meanwhile, after the success of The Family Man, the actor said if a good character comes his way, he will "definitely" take it up. "But I'm keen on writing and directing," he added. Next, Mahesh is looking forward to directing a movie in Tamil.