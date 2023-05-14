Entertainment

Mother's Day 2023: Bollywood's iconic onscreen moms

As we celebrate Mother's Day, here's a look at some of Bollywood's onscreen moms

Bollywood has given us some of the best onscreen mothers: those who are supportive, progressive, caring, and of course, loving. These mothers often gave us a reflection of our own moms. And so, on the occasion of Mother's Day, we bring you some of the most iconic on-screen Bollywood mothers who left a lasting impact on us. Check out the list.

Farida Jalal

Whether it was portraying Kajol's mother in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge or Shah Rukh Khan's mom in Duplicate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others, Farida Jalal is every '90s kid's favorite on-screen mother. She has played a mother's role in multiple films and is one of the best actors in Hindi cinema who truly deserves to be on the list.

Waheeda Rehman

One of the most memorable roles of Waheeda Rehman in recent times is when she played R Madhavan's mother in Rang De Basanti. The song Luka Chuppi is picturized on Madhavan and her. Rehman moved everyone with her portrayal as a mother who loses her son in a flight crash and seeks justice against those responsible for the corruption. She gave a goosebump-inducing performance.

Nirupa Roy

When talking about Bollywood's onscreen mothers, you can't skip Nirupa Roy's name. If there's one actor who played Amitabh Bachchan's mother in most films, it is Roy. One of her most iconic films is Deewar, where she played the mother of Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. She went on to play his mother in other films, including Amar Akbar Anthony and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Kirron Kher

Whether it was in Dostana, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Rang De Basanti, or Om Shanti Om, Kirron Kher has delivered excellent performances as a progressive mother in all these films and more. She also brought a touch of humor to most of her films, especially in Dostana. Interestingly, Kher has played a mother to SRK, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among several others.

Reema Lagoo

If Jalal played SRK's mother in most of the '90s films, Reema Lagoo portrayed Salman Khan's mother in this period. Lagoo gained popularity for playing his mother in numerous films. He essayed her son in movies such as Hum Saath - Saath Hain and Maine Pyaar Kiya. She also played his mother-in-law in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!