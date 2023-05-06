Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Sudipto Sen opens up on 'The Kerala Story' controversies

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen talks in length to NewsBytes about his latest release 'The Kerala Story' and controversies surrounding it

The Kerala Story has become the most controversial film of 2023 so far. But director Sudipto Sen believes the story needed to be told. It is said to be based on women forcibly converted to Islam and made to join ISIS. In an exclusive conversation with NewsBytes, Sen claims the film is not fiction but "100% real" and addresses the "32,000 women" claims. Excerpts.

How close is film to reality?

It is 100% real. Every incident shown and dialogue spoken is real. I stand by that, and we have the evidence for everything. That's why it was with the CBFC for two months. They scrutinized everything and cleared us. It is 100% correct. But yes, a few things like victims' identities were changed. The dialogues were picked up from real-life; we didn't disturb it.

There's controversy over '32,000 women' claims in trailer description. Views?

There was no number spoken in the trailer. People wanted to discredit us. A group of people who had a problem with the subject did not want it (the film) to release. Adah Sharma rightly said that the sentence had a number, women, and terrorism but people only picked up a number. They aren't talking about the sufferings of the women.

Did controversies help to spread word for film?

We definitely have benefited from them but I wanted to avoid this controversy. The film's about the illegal trafficking of Indian women to ISIS and Taliban-controlled areas. Our journey was difficult, but at the same time, I didn't want to make it a political slogan but a cinema. Besides all these arguments and controversies, we have made a good film.

Have you given voice to important subject?

Yes, and I think it is important. Today, the situation on the ground is much better and conducive for such kind of a discussion. Many people have been calling me to talk about the issue, not just the controversy. I humbly put forward that The Kerala Story is a film for every person in society to watch. It is a beautifully done film.

Was it necessary to include gory scenes?

The close-up shot (a woman's hand being chopped off) was there for a couple of seconds and then shown from a top-angle shot. It was important to explain the state of affairs in places like Syria and Afghanistan. Through conversation and dialogue, I would have reached out to an extent. But, by showing it minimalistically, I tried to explain the gravity of it.

What challenges did you face while filming?

I traveled the lanes and bylanes of Kerala. I met hundreds of women who are the victims of this manipulative conversion. We traveled to different parts of the world from where the drugs were sourced. Those drugs weren't available in India, so we traced where the Taliban and ISIS sourced them from. We also met the women in the Afghanistan jail.

Did stories of victims change you as person?

If you meet the survivors of these manipulative conversions, you'll understand their pain, as well as see how strong they've become. If you talk to them, you'll get goosebumps and tears in your eyes. You'll see that despite their sufferings, they are so strong and confident. Meetings these women will change your life forever. You can't remain the same person as you were before.

Tell us about 4 leading ladies of your film

Some of the biggest actors, who've worked with my producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, they would call asking for roles but back-tracked for this film. After six months of our search, Sharma came forward. Then Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani. With the power-packed performance that they've delivered, I can tell that they're the strongest among anybody else in the film industry right now.

How do you feel about opening day collection?

The last 10 days were difficult for us since the time the trailer was released. We were fighting a battle that wasn't required. Now as the film has been released, the war has subsided. More and more people are liking our work. The numbers are just a reflection of our happiness; I believe we have done a good job.

What's your reaction to film's mention in PM Modi's speech?

I am really happy that some of the tallest leaders in our country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are making their opinion about the film. It is a part of the vindication that we are looking for. The film isn't important; what's important is that we're talking about the sufferings of the females. Every politician and member of society should support this film.