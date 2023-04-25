Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill to debut as producer? Here's what she said

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 25, 2023

Punjabi actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has finally made her much-awaited debut in the Hindi film industry. She entered Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. Barely a week after the film's release, reports are doing rounds that Gill is set for her debut as a producer as well.

Why does this story matter?

Gill, a popular name in the Punjabi film industry, rose to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Khan. Since then, Gill established a fanbase with the Hindi audience.

Her fans were eagerly waiting for her big Bollywood debut. Meanwhile, Khan, who gave her the break in his film, is said to have close relations with her.

Gill confirmed she was gearing up for a production debut

In a recent interview, Gill was talking about the many similarities she shares with Khan, adding how much fun they had while shooting. She reportedly said that both she and Khan are multi-talented stars who can act as well as sing. Gill then went on to add that she's gearing up for her maiden production venture. However, she didn't share details about the project.

The way forward in Bollywood

Speaking to ETimes in the interview, Gill spoke about the kind of roles she wishes to do in the future. Inspired by Radhika Apte, Gill shared she would prefer roles that are relatable to people. "I would like to do characters and films like Radhika Apte does. It is challenging and it creates a good image for you as an artist," she said.

'KKBKKJ' earned over Rs. 70 crore domestically

Meanwhile, Khan's film, directed by Farhad Samji, was able to clear its first Monday test. Per Sacnilk, it collected a little over Rs. 10 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs. 78.34 crore (nett) at the domestic box office. KKBKKJ also stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles while Bhagyashree played a cameo in the movie.