Box office: 'Bholaa' is minting whereas 'Dasara' experiences a dip

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 10:54 am 1 min read

'Dasara' and 'Bholaa' box office collections

Ajay Devgn has a huge fan following all over India and the actor has been catering to his fans for over three decades. On the other hand, Natural Star Nani has created his niche over the years. They locked horns with their respective releases Bholaa and Dasara. The former is still steady at the box office whereas the latter had a good overseas run.

Both eyeing the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial was steady on Tuesday and raked in Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates), taking the overall collection to Rs. 86.86 crore. Whereas, the Srikanth Odela directorial earned Rs. 30 lakh on Tuesday, taking the cumulative collection to Rs. 79.54 crore. Both will rake in till the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

