'Gumraaah' box office prediction: Aditya-Mrunal's film might struggle

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 07, 2023, 10:38 am 2 min read

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Gumraah' was released on Friday

This week's latest Bollywood release is Aditya Roy Kapur-led Gumraah which hit the cinema halls on Friday. With Gumraah, it is for the first time that Roy Kapur will be seen in a double role. While the film is out to be reviewed by the audience and the critics, trade analysts have already predicted its performance at the box office; take a look.

Why does this story matter?

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Gumraah marks the second release of 2023 for Roy Kapur. He was last seen in Netflix's web series The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor.

The series received an overwhelming response from the audience and is slated for a sequel. In the meantime, high hopes have been set with Roy Kapur's performance in his first theatrical release of 2023.

A slow start is predicted for 'Gumraah'

According to a report by Box Office India, the movie will have a slow opening day collection. It is anticipated to collect Rs. 1.25 crore on Friday, and Rs. 5 crore over the weekend (nett). The report further said that the title, which also features Deepak Kalra, will have to struggle as its lifetime collections are netted around Rs. 10 crore.

'Pathaan' saved Bollywood from sinking in the first quarter

The year 2022 was not a great year for the Hindi film industry. Expectations were high with 2023, but Bollywood would have struggled in the first quarter had it not been for Pathaan. Per reports, most Hindi films failed with numbers while Pathaan saved the day. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway were also able to pull audiences to the theaters.

Kalra on his friendship with Roy Kapur

Kalra, who plays Roy Kapur's childhood buddy in Gumraah, recently opened up about his equation with Roy Kapur. While talking to NewsBytes in an exclusive conversation, he said, "People often assume that industry friendships are restricted only to the sets. But, the love I have for him and the warmth and affection he showers on me, goes beyond the sets."