OTT weekend watchlist: 'Jubilee,' 'Chupa,' binge watch these exciting titles

If you've recovered from Sara Ali Khan's mystery thriller Gaslight, released on March 31, prepare for an array of intense titles that are all set to take OTT by storm. From Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee to the comedy-drama Beef, choose from a wide variety of options. In keeping with the weekly ritual, we present all the series and movies hitting the OTT platforms this week.

'Jubilee'

Motwane's highly-anticipated series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The period drama, which is packed with a total of 10 episodes boasts an oozing star power that includes Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, and Ram Kapoor, among others. The series promises to thrill with every changing sequence as the storyline is set against the golden age of Indian cinema.

'Chupa,' 'Beef'

Up for some adventure drama? Watch Chupa, helmed by Jonas Cuaron, which will hit the OTT giant Netflix on Friday. Meanwhile, if you are looking for light-hearted comedy series then watch Beef, released on Thursday. Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the 10-episode-long series is created by Lee Sung-jin and follows an epic beef between two strangers, that brings out their most sinister instincts.

'IRL: In Real Love'

This week is just not limited to comedy and thriller drama movies and series, but to entertain you, Netflix has come up with an exciting dating reality show—IRL: In Real Love. Rannvijay Singha along with Gauahar Khan will host the show. The storyline of IRL is rather simple—four individuals, who are on a quest to find love, will navigate through real and online connections.

'Ayothi,' 'Byomkesh O Pinjrapol'

Helmed by Mandhira Moorthy, Ayothi follows a family that gets stuck due to an unexpected catastrophic situation. The movie will premiere on Friday on ZEE5. Meanwhile, if you want to ditch drama movies to watch something intriguing then Byomkesh O Pinjrapol is for you. Releasing on Friday on Hoichoi, the crime-thriller series, created by Sudipto Roy, revolves around Bengal's renowned sleuth, Byomkesh Bakshi.

'Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now'

Someone You Loved singer Lewis Capaldi opened up about his mental health battles in the intimate documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, which premiered on Wednesday on Netflix. From his private life to the defining year that made him a global star, Capaldi has given ample space to admirers to step inside his personal bubble. It has a runtime of 97 minutes.